After more than 15 years dominating sales in club warehouses, Quick ‘N Eat introduces authentically flame-grilled, irresistibly delicious beef patties to frozen, fully cooked meat aisles at Walmart locations across the country.

The rapidly growing producer of affordable, high-quality savory beef products has also extended its products within the fully cooked burger category, including an all-new turkey burger. Now available at 3,300 Walmart locations (with more than 4,500 distribution points), Quick ‘N Eat flavorful, premium Angus beef patties come in 3 oz. and 4 oz. patties and 3 oz. turkey burgers. Bacon and cheese beef patties will be on shelves next spring.

“Our mouth-watering, flame-grilled patties and burgers are just as you’d expect from your favorite burger recipe – super juicy, a perfect blend of seasonings and authentic grill marks,” says Megan Ernst, senior director of marketing at George’s Inc. “Simply heat, eat and enjoy!”

Quick ‘N Eat patties are packed with only five simple delicious, pantry-friendly ingredients and ready in two minutes in the microwave or less than 10 minutes in the oven, on the grill or on your stovetop. The convenience and ease of use makes these patties and turkey burgers ideal for quick dinners and family meals on the run or on any occasion where time is a premium.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Walmart and now being able to extend the reach of easy meal solutions that have unmatched flavor and provide an excellent source of protein,” adds Ernst.

Quick ‘N Eat food products are currently available for sale at more than 1,000 club warehouse distribution sites, including Sam’s Club and Costco, where more than 2.5 million patties are sold annually. They are also accessible at more than 300 Albertsons, Woodman’s Markets and Giant Eagle regional grocery store locations.

Family owned and operated by George’s, Inc. of Springdale, AR, for more than five years, the expanding company has propelled the Quick ‘N Eat brand to the forefront of the beef category. George's is among the top ten largest poultry producers in America and rapidly growing in the beef business, providing families across the country superior, irresistible products that are quick and easy to prepare.

Source: Quick ‘N Eat/George’s Inc.