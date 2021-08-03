Serenity Kids, the fastest growing shelf-stable baby food brand, continues to increase its nationwide retail availability to over 700 Target locations and on Target.com, offering the first ethically sourced meat-based baby food varieties. This retail expansion into Target brings Serenity Kids' retail footprint to over 5,000 stores in the U.S. As a family owned and parent-run brand, Serenity Kids' goal is to provide health-packed, delicious, low sugar, high fat, and convenient food that babies and toddlers enjoy and parents feel good about feeding them.

The Ethically Sourced Meat Baby Food line is made with only high-quality pasture raised meat from small American regenerative family farms and Certified USDA Organic vegetables - with no sugary fruits. Serenity Kids only uses ingredients without any antibiotics, added hormones, pesticides, fillers, GMOs, or major allergens.

The brand's Ethically Sourced Meat Baby Food line debuting into Target stores nationwide includes five varieties in 3.5 oz. single serving pouches:

Grass Fed Beef with Organic Kale and Sweet Potatoes

Free Range Chicken with Organic Peas and Carrots

Pasture Raised Turkey with Organic Pumpkin and Beets

Grass Fed Bison with Organic Kabocha Squash and Spinach

Wild Caught Salmon with Organic Butternut Squash and Beet

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Target, which sells a huge percentage of America's baby products," said Joe Carr, co-founder and President of Serenity Kids. "Target bringing in our five meat-based baby food varieties further proves how the consumer demand for premium quality baby and toddler food with ethical sourcing and testing traceability goes well beyond the natural market and has become fully mainstream. Who ever thought you'd be able to get bison baby food at Target?! The Ethically Sourced Meat line has a special place in our hearts as it was the first products we launched with three years ago, and is the perfect introduction to the Target parent."

Serenity Kids introduces new customers to an updated baby food brand with strong points of difference versus the current shelf-stable offerings filled with sugar, fruits, and fillers. Each of the meat-based baby food pouches from Serenity Kids offer five grams of protein, five grams of fat, and less than three grams of natural sugar from vegetables to support healthy growth and development versus the top-selling baby food competitors that average 1.3g protein, 0.6g fat, and 10.3g sugar per pouch. Premium baby food pouches within the $2.00 - $3.99 MSRP range, such as Serenity Kids' products, are driving 36.5% sales growth in conventional retail outlets nationwide, as opposed to the lower priced pouches under $2.00 which have seen a decline of -2.8% vs. last year.

The brand offers 15 baby food pouch varieties in their current lines - Ethically Sourced Meats, Organic Savory Veggies, and Toddler Purees with Bone Broth. Most recently, Serenity Kids debuted a new line of Grain Free Puffs and an innovative A2 Whole Milk Toddler Formula. All of Serenity Kids' products are Clean Label Project certified.

At select Target locations nationwide and on Target.com, Serenity Kids' five meat-based baby food pouch varieties are available for $3.99 MSRP each.

