KRAVE, the original disruptor and leading better-for-you brand in the jerky category, announces the promotion of Steele Meisinger to VP of Marketing.

With years of marketing industry experience – more than three of which have been dedicated to her role within KRAVE– Meisinger is now responsible for leveraging the strong foundation, quality, and authenticity of KRAVE while growing the brand through strategic, differentiated and innovative activations. As a female on a female-led team in the traditionally male-oriented meat snack industry, Meisinger played an integral role in creating and implementing a brand strategy that solidified KRAVE as the first jerky brand to specifically target and appeal to female consumers in the better-for-you space. Meisinger now leads the marketing team as KRAVE’s former Chief Brand Officer, Rusti Porter, advances into an advisory role.

Source: KRAVE