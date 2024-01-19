Pacteon Group, a provider of engineered end-of-line packaging solutions, has appointed Janet Darnley as its vice president of marketing. In her new role, Darnley will spearhead strategic initiatives to drive efficient growth across Pacteon Group and its subsidiary companies, including Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Phoenix Wrappers Corp. and ESS Technologies Inc.

Darnley brings a wealth of experience with over 20 years in the packaging industry. Her extensive industry knowledge and proven competence make her a valuable addition to the leadership team. Prior to joining Pacteon Group, Darnley held key positions such as director of marketing & communications, food, North America at Syntegon, director of marketing|2P product manager at Bosch Packaging and director of marketing for Kliklok-Woodman.

Darnley has been actively involved in the industry, serving on PMMI industry committees since 2019. She currently holds a position on the business intelligence committee, showcasing her commitment to advancing the field and staying at the forefront of industry trends.

Darnley said, “I am excited to join Pacteon Group, the one source for end-of-line packaging solutions – great equipment and great people.”

Mike Odom, Pacteon CEO, said, “With the continued growth of Pacteon and our brands, it is time to enhance our marketing reach to ensure the industry is aware of our quality solutions for end-of-line packaging. I’m thrilled to have Janet and her impressive experience, attention to detail, and passion join Pacteon’s executive team.”

Darnley's strategic approach to marketing aligns with Pacteon Group’s commitment to customer value, purposeful evolution of the marketing function and the continuous optimization of brand value. Her global perspective and understanding of the engineered equipment and automation solution segment are set to play a pivotal role in driving the company’s marketing strategies forward.

“We are happy to welcome Janet Darnley to Pacteon Group as our new VP of Marketing. Her extensive experience, industry knowledge, and strategic mindset will be instrumental in shaping the future of our marketing efforts and driving sustainable growth for the organization,” said Mike Smith, senior VP at Pacteon Group.

Darnley holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Source: Pacteon Group