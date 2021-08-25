Patak Meat Products, a family-owned meat processor in Cobb County, Ga., suffered a major fire at its facility on Monday, August 23. The company has been producing a wide range of Old World favorites and other meat products since 1981 and had undergone a major retail expansion in 2019.

The company posted the following message on its Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the temporary closure of our retail, wholesale and online operations. A fire broke out in our factory late last night and unfortunately caused severe damage. We are thankful nobody was hurt and extremely grateful to the fast acting firefighters of Cobb County who stopped the spread. Please keep an eye on our social media and website for updates. Until we see you again… The Patak Family.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, fire crews were called to the company’s Austell facility on Monday night around 10:40 and found flames coming from the center of the building. Firefighters were able to save a portion of the building that contained dry goods storage and the smokehouses.

“Patak is a staple in our community and we’re devastated,” said fire department spokesman Ramses Rivas said. “The fire department family is looking forward to their reopening as soon as possible.”

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Patak Meat Products