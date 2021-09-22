Seemore Meats & Veggies, the women-owned and led sausage company on a mission to make it easier and more fun for people to eat well, launches a new way to spice up your life with Chicken Chili Verde Sausage. A zesty blend of humanely raised chicken, poblano peppers, spicy green chilis like jalapeno and serrano, fresh cilantro, and garlic, the Chicken Chili Verde Sausage retails for $8.99 for a pack of four. Chicken Chili Verde Sausage is the brand’s sixth SKU and available on the Seemore Meats & Veggies website for nationwide shipping as well as national retailers like Whole Foods.

With just the right amount of subtle heat, the Chicken Chili Verde Sausage is the product of Seemore Meats & Veggies’ customer requests for spiciness and Co-Founder and fourth generation butcher Cara Nicoletti’s decade-long quest to perfect the art and science of mixing vegetables into her sausages.

“Earlier this year we asked our fans what they wanted next and they said ‘chicken!’ and ‘spicy!’” says Nicoletti. “We heard them loud and clear and developed our own Seemore spin on a green chorizo with chicken. We then spent months testing combinations of serranos, jalapenos, and poblanos. The result is a vibrant, herb-forward flavor similar to what you find in chili verde. As long as no one tells the other SKUs, I can confidently say this is my new favorite flavor.”

Chicken Chili Verde Sausage is the second flavor to launch this year, and not the last. The brand debuted Chicken Parm in February 2021 and plans to launch another flavor in the coming months. Seemore Meats & Veggies sausages are sold ready to heat and eat and can be enjoyed on their own or in recipes like Chili Verde Tacos. Seemore Meats & Veggies, named after Nicoletti’s grandfather, Seymour, uses exclusively non-GMO vegetables and meat certified by the Global Animal Partnership (GAP).

Source: Seemore Meats & Veggies