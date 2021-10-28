With nostalgia for the ‘90s at a high, Seemore Meats & Veggies, the women-owned and led sausage company on a mission to make it easier and more fun for people to eat well, has launched a flavor to pay homage to its favorite decade: Chicken Kale Pesto Sausage ($7.99 for a pack of four). The new sausage flavor is made with humanely raised chicken, kale, basil, and sweet caramelized onions: a hearty dose of greens in every bite.

For the launch, Seemore Meats & Veggies partnered with NYC-based illustrator Lauren Martin to design a complete Sausage World with Kale Pesto at the center. Limited edition tote bags ($20) featuring various scenes are available on the Seemore Meats & Veggies website.

“At Seemore Meats & Veggies we’re always talking about nostalgic pop culture throwbacks, so I leaned into that idea for this flavor,” says Co-Founder & CEO Cara Nicoletti. “Pesto had its big moment in the early 90s but I’ve always loved adding it as a recipe enhancement so I thought, ‘why not make a whole sausage dedicated to it?’ We went through a few rounds of pesto testing and landed on a basil pesto that really pops. It’s subtly herby and very versatile. Like pesto, this sausage is a perfect way to add something extra to any dish!”

Chicken Kale Pesto Sausage comes hot on the heels of zesty Chicken Chili Verde Sausage which launched in September 2021. Chicken Kale Pesto is the brand’s seventh SKU and available for purchase on the Seemore Meats & Veggies website as well as in stores nationwide. Seemore Meats & Veggies sausages are sold ready to heat and eat and can be enjoyed on their own or in recipes like Chicken Kale Pesto Caprese Salad. Seemore Meats & Veggies, named after Nicoletti’s grandfather, Seymour, uses exclusively fresh vegetables and humanely raised meat certified by the Global Animal Partnership (GAP).

Source: Seemore Meats & Veggies