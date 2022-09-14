Seemore Meats & Veggies, the women-owned and led sausage company on a mission to make it easier and more fun for people to eat well, launches into the breakfast category with its Cheesy Breakfast Hash and Sweet Potato Sage breakfast sausages.

Like all Seemore products, the breakfast sausages are loaded with meat and veggies. The Cheesy Breakfast Hash sausage, based on consumers' favorite diner hash, is made with humanely raised chicken, shredded potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Based on a classic breakfast link, Seemore’s version of its Sweet Potato Sage sausage is filled with humanely raised chicken, shredded sweet potatoes, brown sugar, and sage.

The breakfast sausages were inspired by founder Cara Nicoletti’s childhood tradition of visiting Johnny’s Luncheonette with her grandfather, Papa Seymour. “Every Saturday growing up, Seymour’s order was a Denver omelet and hash browns (enter Cheesy Breakfast Hash) and mine was sweet potato home fries with breakfast sausage (Sweet Potato Sage),” said Nicoletti. “Our new additions take me back to diner days with my family. I'm so excited to be able to share those memories and inspire new memories to be made.”

The addition of breakfast sausages allows the brand to expand to nine SKUs total. The two new flavors are exclusively sold on the Seemore Meats & Veggies website for nationwide shipping and at Imperfect Foods. A pack of breakfast sausages includes six sausage links and retails for $6.99, and an order of six packs (36 sausage links) goes for $65. The first 75 orders placed through Seemore’s site will include a free “Sausage Egg & Cheese” tote bag.

Seemore’s debut into the breakfast category will make it one of the only blended breakfast sausages on the market, with each link offering up to 35% fresh vegetables. These breakfast sausages are sold fully cooked, ready to heat and eat, and can be enjoyed on their own or in favorite breakfast dishes. Seemore Meats & Veggies uses exclusively non-GMO vegetables and humanely raised meat certified by the Global Animal Partnership (GAP).

