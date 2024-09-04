California-based restaurant company Habit Burger & Grill is announcing the return of its fan-favorite Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich, available starting Sept. 4, 2024, for a limited time at participating Habit locations.

This seasonal sandwich features a freshly chargrilled chicken breast topped with melted Parmesan cheese, tomato, green leaf lettuce and a zesty basil pesto aioli, all sandwiched between Parmesan-encrusted sourdough bread.

"We're pumped to have the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich back on the menu - it's easily one of our most craveable seasonal items," said the brand’s Director of Culinary Innovation, Jason Triail. "The way the juicy chargrilled chicken pairs with that creamy, herby pesto and the savory Parmesan-crusted sourdough is just next level. I can't wait for our guests to sink their teeth into it."

The return of the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich reinforces Habit Burger & Grill’s commitment to being an “& brand” by serving fresh and flavorful options beyond just their signature Charburgers.

Source: Habit Burger & Grill