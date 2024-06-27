California-based restaurant company The Habit Burger Grill is announcing the return of its popular French Onion Char for the fifth time. This limited-time offer, which has become an anticipated event for Habit customers, transforms the essence of French onion soup into a burger experience. The repeated return of this specialty item highlights the brand’s commitment to bringing back customer favorites.

The French Onion Char features a chargrilled patty topped with cheese, two crispy onion rings and sweet caramelized onions, all made with fresh ingredients.

"Our French Onion Char is something special. We've packed the rich, warm flavor of French onion soup, the crispiness of onion rings, and an awesome cheese pull into one killer burger," says Jason Triail, the brand's director of culinary innovation. "It's become a fan favorite for good reason. The combination of our chargrilled patty with fresh California produce and sweet, caramelized onions creates a flavor profile that's uniquely craveable. One bite tells the whole story – it's a burger that truly stands out."

The French Onion Char is made with fresh California ingredients, featuring:

Chargrilled, 100% beef patty

French onion sauce

White American cheese

Two crispy onion rings

Sweet caramelized onions

Shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes

Seeded bun

Rrunning until supplies last, the French Onion Char is available at participating Habit Burger Grill restaurants throughout the U.S.

Source: The Habit Burger Grill