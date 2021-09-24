Grocery shoppers and restaurant diners seek bold, beefy bites. Packers, processors and exporters supply fresh and easy-to-prepare cuts that deliver.

Certified Angus Beef recognized these industry leaders with marketing and sales awards on Sept. 22 as part of the brand’s annual conference, held virtually this year.

“This community is strengthened by connecting people and enhancing their lives, all centered around mealtime and the family dinner table,” John Stika, Certified Angus Beef president says. “These companies are intent on ensuring beef supplies satisfy growing consumer demand and trust in the brand.”

The following companies were recognized:

Greater Omaha Packing , Omaha, Neb., received the Golden Box Award for precise cut specifications and Fabricator Proficiency Award for merchandising the most beef from each certified carcass. The Three Million Head Certified Award recognized the cumulative number of carcasses certified for the brand.

, Omaha, Neb., received the Golden Box Award for precise cut specifications and Fabricator Proficiency Award for merchandising the most beef from each certified carcass. The Three Million Head Certified Award recognized the cumulative number of carcasses certified for the brand. The Packer Marketer of the Year was National Beef Packing , Kansas City, Mo. The company increased Certified Angus Beef product offerings online and elevated the customer experience. National Beef in Dodge City, Kan., achieved Top Sales Volume Fabricator, and was recognized for reaching the Six Million Head Certified milestone.

, Kansas City, Mo. The company increased Certified Angus Beef product offerings online and elevated the customer experience. National Beef in Dodge City, Kan., achieved Top Sales Volume Fabricator, and was recognized for reaching the Six Million Head Certified milestone. Tyson Fresh Meats , Dakota Dunes, S.D., claimed the Packer Brand Extension Marketer of the Year Award for growth with Certified Angus Beef Prime and Natural cuts. Tyson-Joslin in Hillsdale, Ill., also achieved Four Million Head Certified.

, Dakota Dunes, S.D., claimed the Packer Brand Extension Marketer of the Year Award for growth with Certified Angus Beef Prime and Natural cuts. Tyson-Joslin in Hillsdale, Ill., also achieved Four Million Head Certified. JBS USA , Greeley, Colo., received the International Packer Marketer of the Year Award for its global outreach and marketing support for customers in Mexico. Greeley and Grand Island, Neb., locations each achieved Five Million Head Certified.

, Greeley, Colo., received the International Packer Marketer of the Year Award for its global outreach and marketing support for customers in Mexico. Greeley and Grand Island, Neb., locations each achieved Five Million Head Certified. Cargill Protein, Wichita, Kan., earned Top Sales Volume International Packer. The Schuyler, Neb., plant achieved Six Million Head Certified and Friona, Texas, Two Million Head Certified.

Additional awards recognized meat processors and exporters for marketing and sales:

Lower Foods , Richmond, Utah, received Processor of the Year honors for leadership in creating new allergen-free items with the brand and growing business in foodservice and retail.

, Richmond, Utah, received Processor of the Year honors for leadership in creating new allergen-free items with the brand and growing business in foodservice and retail. Devanco Foods , Carol Stream, Ill., received the International Processor of the Year Award for advancing global outreach with Certified Angus Beef Schmacon beef bacon and new deli meats.

, Carol Stream, Ill., received the International Processor of the Year Award for advancing global outreach with Certified Angus Beef Schmacon beef bacon and new deli meats. Sysco International Food Group , Jacksonville, Fla., received Export Marketer of the Year for extensive training and marketing from Singapore to the Bahamas.

, Jacksonville, Fla., received Export Marketer of the Year for extensive training and marketing from Singapore to the Bahamas. Golden West Food Group , Vernon, Calif. – Top Sales Volume Processor

, Vernon, Calif. – Top Sales Volume Processor Wolverine Packing Company , Detroit – Top Sales Volume Ground Beef Processor

, Detroit – Top Sales Volume Ground Beef Processor Quirch Foods, Miami – achieved Top Sales Volume Exporter

Visit our website to read about 2021 award winners: https://news.certifiedangusbeef.com/

Source: Certified Angus Beef