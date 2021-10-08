KM Packaging is continuing to set the highest standards for product quality and safety. The global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier has been awarded an AA grade in its BRCGS Audit for the third year running.

BRCGS is among the most respected standards in the food industry, and AA is the highest level that can be awarded.

The award reflects KM Packaging's Product Safety & Quality Policy that states the practices and procedures include:

We are committed to ensuring that our organisation provides safe and legal products and are compliant with applicable regulations, legislation and other requirements.

We are committed to maintaining our responsibilities to our customers.

It is our objective to have zero customer complaints relating to products being unsafe for food contact or not conforming to promised quality. We shall strive to continually improve the effectiveness of our product safety and quality management system.

The double AA grade is also a result of KM's “Six Cs” - six of the characteristics the organisation values the most highly:

Clever – using years of knowledge and expertise. Capable – with a strong team of industry experts. Creative – offering imagination, innovation, and original ideas. Consistent – always providing customers with the highest level of service and being conscientious regarding regulations on food and packaging. Comprehensive – from sustainable mono-material solutions to the high-pressure processing of packaged food, KM offers a broad range of flexible packaging solutions, including one of the most extensive ranges of lidding films available on the global marketplace today. Caring – spending time with customers to fully understand their needs. And also being concerned about the environment.

This delivery of high standards has not gone unnoticed by customers who have said: “KM Packaging is a positive, creative, and innovative organisation. And their technical strength puts them in a unique place in the materials supply market.”

“KM are our go-to experts when it comes to all things flexible. They manage the pipeline of supply, so we don't have to worry. They always find a way of solving any problems.”

Charles Smithson, Managing Director of KM Packaging, said: “We set and measure ourselves against targets and subject our systems to regular audits and reviews.

“The BRCGS award is a testament to the professionalism of our team. I want to thank them for their commitment. We're delighted to have gained the AA rating for the third year running.”

For more information visit www.kmpackaging.com.