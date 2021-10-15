Butterball, LLC, a Mount Olive, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ground turkey items were produced on September 28, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS and the establishment received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey produced by Est. 7345.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers and/or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Christa Leupen, PR manager, Butterball LLC at (919) 255-7598.

Source: Butterball