Eye-catching optics with less use of plastic: FlatMap is SEALPAC’s latest sustainable packaging system for sliced products under modified atmosphere. This resource-saving alternative not only relies on a high proportion of renewable raw materials, but also offers plenty of space for communication. Its striking and innovative look guarantees maximum attention of food products at retail.





Securely and attractively packaged under MAP

The new FlatMap packaging system puts sliced meat, dairy, and seafood products in the spotlights. These products are placed on a flat cardboard carrier made from bleached or unbleached fiber. The carrier is coated with a thin protective layer, which provides stability, as well as a reliable barrier against fat, moisture, and oxygen. The products are securely sealed under modified atmosphere by means of a thin lidding film, hence prolonging their shelf life. Both the protective layer and lidding film are polyolefin- based, making them fully recyclable. Consumer-friendly opening of the pack is ensured by an easy-to-grip peel tab. Due to the perfectly flat design of the pack, an entirely new level of reclosability can be achieved. This ensures optimal freshness until the very last slice and enables first-class storage in the consumer’s refrigerator without the need for re-packing.





Striking communication and branding, ready-to-serve packaging

FlatMap provides exceptional opportunities with regard to branding and product information. The cardboard carrier can be printed in high quality on both sides, therefore offering plenty of space for product explanations, brand image, and consumer communication. Owing to its striking look, the packaging will become a true eye-catcher on the retail shelves, regardless of whether its presentation is vertical (hanging or standing) or horizontal (lying down). In addition, the system offers even more convenience to the consumer: supported by an attractive design, sliced meat, cheese, or seafood products are ready to serve from their packaging on the table.

Conservation of natural resources is included

Another major benefit of the FlatMap system is the resource-saving use of materials. Compared to common modified atmosphere packaging, up to 75 percent of plastic can be saved. At the same time, recycling is improved. After finishing the product, the thin layer is easily removed from the cardboard carrier by means of a peel tab, to allow for disposal as plastic waste together with the lidding film. Obviously, the cardboard carrier is thrown away separately as paper waste.





Innovative solution, reliable processing

The new FlatMap system was developed by SEALPAC in close cooperation with established partners Van Genechten Packaging (cardboard) and Buergofol (layer and lidding film). As a result, perfect handling on fully automated lines is guaranteed. FlatMap is available on SEALPAC A-series traysealers with servo drive and FlatMap preparation, for example by using the SmartCord in-feed system. This ensures a reliable sealing process under modified atmosphere.



Source: SEALPAC