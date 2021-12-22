HAIFA SMOKED FISH of Jamaica, NY is recalling approximately 230 LB OF TURBOT COLD SMOKED 8 OZ PACKAGES LOT # 246, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

TURBOT COLD SMOKED 8 OZ Lot # 246 was distributed to retail stores in New York and New Jersey Areas.

The product is packaged in clear plastic with a gold board that contains sliced Turbot fish with a blue label that reads “Haifa Smoked Fish & Caviar Turbot Cold Smoked” Net wt. 8 oz/227g. Ingredients: Turbot, Salt and Natural wood smoke. On the back of the board, it will display a sticker that reads “LOT # 246.”

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by New York State Department of Agriculture which revealed that the finished product Turbot Cold Smoked 8 oz Package Lot # 246 contained L. monocytogenes. Haifa Smoked Fish ceased distribution of the TURBOT COLD SMOKED 8 OZ Lot # 246 and Haifa Smoked Fish to continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Turbot Cold Smoked 8 oz Package LOT # 246 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with question may contact the company at 718-523-8899, and its hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, Eastern Standard Time.

Source: Haifa Smoked Fish