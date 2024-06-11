Classic Delight LLC, a St. Mary’s, Ohio, firm, is voluntarily recalling a limited number of individually wrapped sandwiches due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products subject to the recall were shipped to distributors located in Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Products may end up in foodservice distribution, convenience stores and vending. Items were produced between May 11, 2023, and June 6, 2024.

7060 Classic Delight Twin Chili Cheese Dog

514713 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger

311 Classic Delight Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub

551697 Wakefield Ham Cheddar Pretzel Croissant

314 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Sub

648899 Wakefield Chorizo Egg Ciabatta

6731 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Round

806604 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Muffin

6757 Classic Delight Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders

806612 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Croissant

7626 Classic Delight Breaded Chicken Waffle

806620 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

73131 Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin

806638 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit

176586 Wakefield Pretzel Bacon Angus Cheeseburger

806646 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin

176594 Wakefield Southern Chicken Biscuit

806653 Wakefield Bacon Cheeseburger

195263 Wakefield Spicy Hawaiian Sliders

806661 Wakefield Blazin Chicken

514711 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

806679 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger

514712 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit

806687 Wakefield Chicken and Cheese

942821 Wakefield Sausage Egg Pancake

 


The recall was initiated after environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company is working in conjunction with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to conduct this recall. The production of these products has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased affected products should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions should be directed to the Classic Delight Consumer Hotline at 419-300-3202, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time or via email at info@classicdelight.com.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration