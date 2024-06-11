Classic Delight LLC, a St. Mary’s, Ohio, firm, is voluntarily recalling a limited number of individually wrapped sandwiches due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products subject to the recall were shipped to distributors located in Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Products may end up in foodservice distribution, convenience stores and vending. Items were produced between May 11, 2023, and June 6, 2024.

7060 Classic Delight Twin Chili Cheese Dog 514713 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger 311 Classic Delight Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub 551697 Wakefield Ham Cheddar Pretzel Croissant 314 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Sub 648899 Wakefield Chorizo Egg Ciabatta 6731 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Round 806604 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Muffin 6757 Classic Delight Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders 806612 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Croissant 7626 Classic Delight Breaded Chicken Waffle 806620 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel 73131 Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin 806638 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit 176586 Wakefield Pretzel Bacon Angus Cheeseburger 806646 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin 176594 Wakefield Southern Chicken Biscuit 806653 Wakefield Bacon Cheeseburger 195263 Wakefield Spicy Hawaiian Sliders 806661 Wakefield Blazin Chicken 514711 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel 806679 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger 514712 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit 806687 Wakefield Chicken and Cheese 942821 Wakefield Sausage Egg Pancake





The recall was initiated after environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company is working in conjunction with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to conduct this recall. The production of these products has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased affected products should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions should be directed to the Classic Delight Consumer Hotline at 419-300-3202, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time or via email at info@classicdelight.com.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration