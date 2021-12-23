Indiana Meat Packers & Processors Association (IMPPA) Convention, March 3-5, 2022

The Indiana Meat Packers & Processors Association (IMPPA) is holding its annual convention in French Lick, Ind., on March 3-5, 2022. This year’s event will include plant tours, valuable education sessions, a busy trade show, and activities for the entire family.

The convention takes place at the French Lick Springs Hotel. The event will kick off on March 3 with a day-long bus tour to visit Orange County Processing, Lyndell’s Processing, First Capital Meats, and Sander Processing (Celestine location). That evening, attendees are welcome to attend a bowling party and reconnect with friends that they may not seen face-to-face in a couple of years.

March 4 will feature several educational sessions about labeling and mobile slaughter, as well as a roundtable discussion for attendees. Following will be a trip to visit Sander Processing’s St. Anthony location, and the trade show will be open for business when attendees return. The show will continue on March 5, along with board meetings and registration of products for the Cured Meat Show. The Saturday banquet will include IMPPA business activities, and announcement of the Cured Meat Show winners and the winners of the silent auction.

For more information about the IMPPA and its 2022 convention and trade show, visit https://imppa.org/.