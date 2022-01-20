JBT Corporation is pleased to announce that its President & CEO, Brian Deck, will speak to IPPE visitors on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 9:30AM EST in the JBT booth (C12743 & C12943). The appearance will also be livestreaming on JBT Foodtech’s LinkedIn feed.

Deck will address show attendees discussing the food processing ‘state-of-the-industry’ as well as COVID-related issues affecting the market today. Of particular interest, Deck will also touch on JBT’s commitment to product development and acquiring key technologies that provide customers with the latest in technology and service.

“Customers are encountering processing challenges and we pledge to be there for them through it all,” said Augusto Rizzolo, business unit president, Protein North America at JBT.

The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is held annually at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The 2022 show is January 25-27 and will welcome a global audience of meat, poultry, alternative meat, and animal food professionals while showcasing the newest solutions, technologies, research, processes, services, and products that the worldwide protein industry has to offer.

Source: JBT Corporation