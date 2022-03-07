Boyd Specialties, LLC, a Colton, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,634 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) jerky products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The multiple jerky products were produced on February 23, 2022. The products subject to the recall can be found here, and the labels can be found here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during follow-up procedures after a routine FSIS product sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Anthony Middleton, production manager at Boyd Specialties, at (909) 219-5120.

Source: Boyd Specialties, LLC