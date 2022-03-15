The U.S. Department of Agriculture is allowing three pork plants to boost their processing line speeds this month as part of a trial program that began under the Trump administration.

The approvals will allow meat companies to boost pork production when there are ample supplies of hogs.

The three companies where USDA approved faster line speeds are:

Clemens Food Group, Hatfield, Pa.

Quality Pork Processors, Austin, Minn.

and Wholestone Farms Cooperative, Fremont, Neb.

Last year, a judge's ruling invalidated the 2019 rule after the United Food and Commercial Workers Union sued the USDA, citing worker safety concerns.

Source: Reuters



