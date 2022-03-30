MeaTech 3D Ltd. has announced that its Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat B.V., will build a 21,530 sq. ft. pilot plant in Belgium, with construction expected to commence in 2022. The new facility will expand and accelerate MeaTech's cultured avian technology and R&D capabilities and help propel the company's market entry.

This is another step forward in executing MeaTech's go-to-market strategy. Recently, Peace of Meat cultivated just over 700 grams of pure chicken fat biomass in a single production run. The company believes that producing this quantity of pure cultured material in one run was a breakthrough toward potentially manufacturing cultivated chicken fat at an industrial scale.

Arik Kaufman, MeaTech's chief executive officer, said: "Peace of Meat's new pilot facility will expediate our entry into the market for plant-based meat alternatives and cultured products. We believe that cultured animal fat can infuse alternative meat products with the signature flavors, aromas and textures of conventionally farmed meat. The result is expected to deliver an enhanced consumer experience."



