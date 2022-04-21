Condado Tacos is bringing back some fan favorites for its new, limited time offers, including its Baja Shrimp Taco.

The Baja Shrimp Taco is the first hot seafood taco ever introduced by Condado Tacos. This new taco is Baja California-inspired sautéed shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla, with rice, jicama slaw, pico, and mango basil Baja sauce. This taco is priced at $5.00 and will be available for a limited time, through June 26, 2022.

“Our new Baja Shrimp is the perfect marriage of bold flavor and a light enough taco that will not weigh you down for the spring season,,” said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos president & CEO. “We are thrilled to not only bring back some items that our guests have been requesting but also for the first time we will serve a hot seafood taco, which we’ve been developing for some time and are now proud to introduce."

Fresh, clean, craveable food drives the Condado menu. Signature taco suggestions including Lucy’s Fire and Blue Dream, both with secret shells, anchor a menu with innovative ingredients such as Korean BBQ with pulled jackfruit and tequila lime steak. Condado has tacos for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, such as Power Plant with veggie chorizo, all ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. As a build-your-own taco concept, guests can top a variety of taco shells with their choice of proteins.

Condado Tacos celebrates the communities they join by working with local artists to hand paint the walls of each restaurant with unique, street-art inspired murals, floor to ceiling. Condado’s focus on community, art, food and an entertaining, social atmosphere are central to the brand’s mission and identity.

Condado Tacos has huge growth ahead, planning to double the size of the company by the end of 2023. With 30 locations in ten markets across six states, Condado resonates with a broad audience through its Come As You Are vibe and emphasis on delivering high-quality food, speed and service. New Condado Tacos locations are opening soon in Charlotte, NC in May, along with several others to be announced and opened throughout the year. For additional information, visit Condado Tacos Locations.

Source: Condado Tacos