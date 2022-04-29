After the at-times turbulent past couple of years, consumers are well aware of the supply chain squeeze and higher grocery prices, and they are adjusting their purchases accordingly. Despite some challenging economic circumstances, there's overall pretty favorable news for meat sales. The combination of higher prices and consumers eating at home has powered record meat sales despite lower volume. Anne-Marie Roerink of 210 Analytics discusses these market conditions and shares her insights on how consumer behavior is influencing packaging, portioning and more.
Anne-Marie Roerink details consumer trends, Part 1
