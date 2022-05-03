This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » Anne-Marie Roerink details consumer trends, Part 2
The good news: After plummeting during COVID-19-related restrictions, foodservice demand is bouncing back. The bad news: Restaurants' rebound is making already challenging supply chain issues even more tricky. 210 Analytics' Anne-Marie Roerink explains what it all means for marketers and consumers in the meat case.