Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has announced that Kevin Hochman will step down from his role as president of KFC U.S. to assume a senior position at another public company, effective immediately. With Hochman's departure, Dyke Shipp, 56, KFC division president, will assume direct management responsibility of the KFC U.S. business in the interim until a new president of KFC U.S. is announced.

"I want to thank Kevin for his leadership, his bold and creative thinking and his unwavering focus on keeping the iconic KFC brand culturally relevant for consumers," said Sabir Sami, KFC division CEO. "As Kevin moves on to another opportunity, we're thankful for the strong and experienced leadership team at KFC U.S. Dyke is an accomplished executive with a strong track record of elevating KFC's unique and distinctive culture, shaping leaders around the world and driving an ambitious global development agenda. He already has oversight of KFC U.S. as head of the North and South America business units, and will continue working closely with the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition."

Sami added, "As we look ahead, I couldn't be more excited about the future of KFC as we continue working with our talented leaders and amazing franchisees to further strengthen and accelerate the development of our iconic, well-loved brand globally."

Shipp brings over 30 years of experience with Yum! Brands and expertise successfully leading KFC's development and people and culture strategies. Earlier this year, Shipp was promoted to global KFC division president, reporting to Sami. In this role, Shipp partners with Sami on KFC's global people and growth agenda. Shipp also supports general managers of its businesses in the Americas, including the U.S., Canada, and Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to this, Shipp served as both chief people officer and chief development officer for KFC Global.

Source: KFC