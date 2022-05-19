The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) recently announced recipients for three different awards.

AMSA is excited to announce Dr. Chad Carr, associate professor at the University of Florida, as the 2022 AMSA Distinguished Teaching Award recipient. Dr. Carr will be recognized during the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) awards presentation on June 14, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, co-hosted by Iowa State University, Kemin Food Technologies, the National Pork Board, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

“When it comes to the qualities of an outstanding educator, Dr. Carr checks a lot of boxes: he is a well-respected expert in meat science, he is passionate about animal agriculture, and he has a long-lasting impact on his students,” commented Dr. Jason Scheffler, assistant professor from the University of Florida.

The AMSA Distinguished Teaching Award was established to recognize excellence in teaching undergraduate and graduate meat science courses and the impact on the lives of those students in a highly positive manner. Hawkins Food Ingredients Group sponsors the Distinguished Teaching Award.

Dr. Carr said, “I cultivate and maintain a learning environment filled with excitement. I want class to be a fun, invigorating learning opportunity for all involved parties.”





Brian McFarlane receives the 2022 AMSA Industry and Organizational Leadership Award

AMSA announced Mr. Brian McFarlane as the 2022 AMSA Industry and Organizational Leadership Award recipient. McFarlane will be recognized during the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) awards presentation on June 14, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, co-hosted by Iowa State University, Kemin Food Technologies, the National Pork Board, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

"For this award, we looked for a candidate whose leadership ability enhanced the meat industry as a whole and that of their colleagues or others. In addition, they needed to demonstrate an active role in AMSA," commented Dr. Phyllis Shand, committee chair from the University of Saskatchewan.

The AMSA Industry and Organizational Leadership Award was established to recognize those who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in an area related to the meat industry. The Industry and Organizational Leadership Award is sponsored by Smithfield Foods, Inc.

McFarlane, head of technical services at JBS USA, said, “I truly love the livestock and meat industry. It is a great honor to be selected as the recipient of this award. The industry is full of a lot of talented people with great minds. I am beyond words to be this year’s recipient!”





Dr. Surendranath Suman named 2022 AMSA Distinguished Research Award Recipient

AMSA is enthusiastic to announce Dr. Surendranath Suman as the 2022 AMSA Distinguished Research Award recipient. Dr. Suman will be honored during the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) awards presentation on June 14, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, hosted by Iowa State University.

“I am extremely fortunate to have outstanding students, extraordinary mentors, talented colleagues, and gifted collaborators, who profusely contributed to my success in research,” commented Dr. Surendranath Suman, professor of meat science and university research professor at the University of Kentucky. “Serving as a mentor to numerous young meat scientists around the world and successfully fostering them to achieve their goals is the most satisfying and rewarding accomplishment in my career.”

The award was established in 1965 to recognize members with outstanding research contributions to the meat industry and is sponsored by Conagra Brands, Inc.

“The committee found the research work of Dr. Suman to be of high caliber and depth. The work is also applicable to the industry and should help produce better meat products,” said Dr. Shai Barbut, committee chair from the University of Guelph.

Source: AMSA



