The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) will be announcing various award recipients that are being honored during the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) awards presentation on June 14, 2022, co-hosted by Iowa State University, Kemin Food Technologies, the National Pork Board, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is enthusiastic to announce Drs. Kaitlyn Compart, Amilton de Mello, and Benjamin Bohrer as the 2022 AMSA Achievement Award recipients.

"This year's Achievement award had an excellent pool of candidates. The awardees are highly deserving professionals who have demonstrated great innovation and leadership, resulting in a successful track record," said Dr. Mahesh Nair, committee chair from Colorado State University. "We look forward to their outstanding contributions to the meat industry in years to come."

The Achievement Award was established in 1992 and is designed to recognize and foster young professional AMSA members who have demonstrated significant skills and contributions to the animal products industry and is sponsored by Burke Corporation.

"The practical application of basic science to industry challenges has been a passion of mine and I am fortunate that I am able to apply my experiences in meat science and food safety to real-time solutions every day," commented Dr. Kaitlyn Compart, director of scientific affairs at Smithfield Foods, Inc.

"Excellence comes from striving, maintaining high standards, and paying attention to the smallest details," said Dr. Amilton de Mello, associate professor of meat science and food safety at the University of Nevada – Reno. "I always try to go far beyond the call of duty in everything and in every way. I am thankful to my family, mentors, students, and collaborators. I couldn’t have achieved this without them.”

Dr. Benjamin Bohrer, assistant professor of meat science and muscle biology at The Ohio State University, remarked, "I have a picture hanging in my office that says, 'appreciate the journey, not the destination.' I am extremely lucky to have been surrounded by tremendous people in my graduate and professional career which has made the journey incredibly enjoyable and rewarding.”



Jerry Cannon Receives 2022 AMSA Intercollegiate Meat Judging Meritorious Service Award

AMSA has announced Dr. Jerry Cannon as the 2022 AMSA Intercollegiate Meat Judging Meritorious Service Award winner. The Intercollegiate Meat Judging Meritorious Service Award was established in 1993 to recognize outstanding contributions or service to the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Program.

“Dr. Cannon has a long history of being interested and involved with intercollegiate meat judging. His efforts of establishing the National Barrow Show Meat Judging Contest and its continued success are noteworthy. Dr. Cannon is very deserving of this prestigious award,” remarked Dr. Tom Carr, professor emeritus, University of Illinois.

Dr. Jerry E. Cannon, Development Leader of Sensory and Shelf Life at Hormel Foods, is an enthusiastic and passionate supporter of the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Program. Dr. Cannon has been an active participant in AMSA Intercollegiate Meat Judging events for over 30 years, from serving as an official for numerous contests to organizing industry participation. His presence in the meat judging program is immeasurable.

Youling Xiong Named the 2022 AMSA International Lectureship Award Recipient

Dr. Youling Xiong has been selected as the 2022 AMSA International Lectureship Award winner. At the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC), Dr. Xiong will be honored during the international lectureship presentation entitled "Oxidation and Muscle Protein Functionality: An Evolutionary Global Perspective" on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, during the Concurrent Session over Oxidation of Muscle Proteins sponsored by Texas Tech University.

Dr. Xiong is a university research professor at the University of Kentucky. He has been a professional member of AMSA since 1990. His meat science research focuses on muscle protein chemistry and functionality and ingredient technologies to enhance the functional performance of meat protein including water binding, gelation, and emulsification. His pioneering and discovery research on meat protein oxidation that impacts protein functionality is well regarded and influential for meat processing and ingredient innovation, for which he has been invited to speak at more than 100 international conferences held in 15 different countries. Professor Xiong has taught Meat Science, Animal Derived Foods, Advanced Meat Science, and Food Proteins to more than 1,000 students. Dr. Xiong has extensively collaborated with meat scientists around the world, from Asia (China, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and South Korea), Europe (Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, Slovakia, and Poland), and North and South America (Canada, USA, Mexico, and Brazil) providing valuable expertise and advice to young researchers and students in those countries. Of particular note, Dr. Xiong is instrumental in fostering the interaction and collaboration between AMSA members and Chinese meat scientists and the meat industry.

"Meat production may be culturally related and region-dependent, but meat science research is universally connected and does not have a boundary," remarked Dr. Xiong.

Dr. Ty E. Lawrence is the 2022 AMSA Extension and Industry Service Award Recipient

AMSA has announced Dr. Ty E. Lawrence as the 2022 AMSA Extension and Industry Service Award recipient.

“The committee was presented a nomination roster of very talented and highly qualified individuals,” remarked Dr. Aubrey Schroeder, committee chair from Zoetis. “Today, AMSA and its members can be proud to honor Dr. Ty Lawrence and his commitments, dedication, and service to supporting the advancement of the meat and livestock industry through a wide range of important extension, education, and industry support activities over his distinguished career.”

The award was established in 1965 to recognize outstanding achievements in meat science extension and service to the industry and is sponsored by the Foundation for Meat & Poultry Research & Education.

Dr. Lawrence, Caviness Davis distinguished chair in meat science and director of the Beef Carcass Research Center at West Texas A&M University mentioned, “Life has afforded me the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with the finest animal protein industry professionals, grow a program that focuses on teaching students the science and business of our meat industry, and conduct some very cool research. Not a bad gig.”



Dr. Jeffrey W. Savell is the 2022 AMSA R.C. Pollock Award Honoree

AMSA has announced Dr. Jeffrey W. Savell as the 2022 AMSA R.C. Pollock Award honoree.

The R.C. Pollock Award is presented in honor of the first general manager of the National Live Stock and Meat Board. Pollock, a leader dedicated to the advancement of meat science, was the moving force in establishing the Reciprocal Meat Conference. The award honors a dedicated AMSA member whose work through teaching, extension, research, or service represents an extraordinary and lasting contribution to the meat industry.

Dr. Jeff Savell, University Distinguished Professor, Meat Science & E. M. “Manny” Rosenthal Chair in Animal Science at Texas A&M University (TAMU), has committed his career to the meat industry. He began judging meats in FFA at Ferris, Texas. As an undergraduate, he was a member of the 1974 meat judging team. He served as an assistant coach in 1976 and head coach in 1977 during his time in graduate school at TAMU. From 1980 to 1993, he served as the TAMU meat judging team faculty coordinator.

Dr. Savell has a passion for teaching and research and holds a strong desire to transfer that passion to his students. During his career, he has been involved in the acquisition of over $14 million in research funding. This funding has resulted in the training of 97 M.S. students, 38 Ph.D. students, and publication of over 300 research articles in prestigious refereed journals. His induction into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame is a testament to his reputation as an innovative leader in meat science.

Savell remarked, “To be recognized as the R.C. Pollock Award Winner is the culmination of a career spent doing what I love—working with students, helping people in the industry, and being in a community of like-minded people in the American Meat Science Association.”

2022 AMSA Signal Service Honorees Announced

AMSA is proud to announce Lynn Graves Delmore, John Scanga, Jason Apple, Robert Delmore, and Amy Down Steward as the recipients of the 2022 Signal Service Award.

Established in 1956, the AMSA Signal Service Award is given to members to recognize devoted service and lasting contributions to the meat industry and the association.

Lynn Graves Delmore

Dr. Lynn Graves Delmore, co-founder and partner of Allied Food Safety, began her invaluable work at Golden State Foods. She worked directly with raw material suppliers to understand the evolving expectations for food safety, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point systems, and animal welfare. Dr. Delmore has been invaluable in influencing the supply chain to embrace and implement these necessary changes. She understands that not every packer can implement systems in the same way and solve challenges with the same tools.

"I am passionate about serving our industry and the agricultural community and I am fortunate to be able to share my passion with my family, friends, and colleagues. My involvement with AMSA has been constant throughout my career and I am grateful for our AMSA family," said Dr. Delmore.

John A. Scanga

Dr. John Scanga, vice president of quality assurance, Meyer Natural Foods, is an active part of the meat industry and AMSA community. He led the first USDA Grading and Standards task force of AMSA to review the beef instrument grading approval and verification procedures. Dr. Scanga has served on the scientific information committee, the research protocol committee, and the ICoMST 2020 the technical program committee. He is very active in serving as a committee member for the intercollegiate meat judging contests, serving almost every year.

"It is humbling and a great honor to be recognized with this award and as an AMSA Fellow. Having the privilege, opportunity, and ability to serve the meat industry and give back to AMSA has been an honor of its own. I hope that those who follow continue the longstanding tradition of service to AMSA and the meat industry and that my contributions will be as impactful and lasting as the previous recipients," stated Dr. Scanga.

Jason K. Apple

Dr. Jason Apple, chair and professor in the Department of Animal Science and Veterinary Technology at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, was a student-member of AMSA and has been a professional member of AMSA since 1997. His first interaction with AMSA was as a member of the 1986 Meat Judging Team, and he attended his first RMC in 1987 (40th RMC at the University of Minnesota). When Kansas State University hosted the 44th RMC in 1991, he and Dr. Thomas Powell put together the proceedings for one of the first two-day meat coaches' clinics. Through research and education, Dr. Apple has impacted many lives and serves as an active advocate for meat science education and research. Dr. Apple has published 80 peer-reviewed journal articles, 168 abstracts, and four book chapters and amassed over $1.5 million in research funding.

"AMSA has given me so much over my career—fabulous mentors, engaging colleagues, and lifelong friends who give freely of themselves to support the advancement of meat science and industries. Alone, I have done a few things well, but together with my fellow AMSA friends, WE have done so much more, and I am excited about what WE will do in the future," remarked Dr. Jason Apple.

Robert J. Delmore

Dr. Robert Delmore, professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at Colorado State University (CSU), has been instrumental in moving meat science and food safety education forward. In addition to teaching courses in meat science, meat safety, and meat processing, Dr. Delmore oversaw the university processing facilities and was instrumental in designing and constructing a new Meat Processing Center at CSU. He and his wife, Dr. Lynn Graves Delmore, live in Wellington, CO, with their two daughters, Ainsley and Tessa.

"I am thankful for the many teachers, mentors, and colleagues during graduate school, industry, and academia that shaped my career and prepared me to teach meat science. One of the most rewarding parts of my career is the daily interaction with students finding their way into the meat industry," stated Dr. Delmore.

Amy Down Steward

Amy Down Steward, principal scientist, global business development for Tyson Foods Inc., has set an example of how to have a very successful career in quality assurance, product development, and relationship building with clients. She has won both company and industry awards, including the AMSA achievement award 13 years ago. As consumers we are fortunate to experience the efforts of her work every time we go through the fast-food window. Not only has she contributed to the innovation and safety of products, but she has helped the meat science industry by being a public voice to help others understand and feel better about their food choices—especially meat.

Amy commented, "I am extremely fortunate to have been afforded the opportunity to be involved in the American Meat Science Association throughout my academic and professional careers. I am excited about the future of the AMSA and I am passionately dedicated to continuing to serve this organization."

Source: AMSA



