The Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame recognizes career packaging and processing professionals for their significant contributions to the industry and education. The honor, which PMMI coordinates, has been awarded since 1971. A new class was inducted during PACK EXPO Connects, November 9–13, 2020, and future classes will be inducted every other year at PACK EXPO International.

PMMI encourages packaging and processing professionals to nominate someone who made a difference in your career, or someone who made a positive impact on the industry as a whole.

The Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is the top honor a packaging or processing professional can receive in his or her career. Past inductees are packaging leaders who have dedicated themselves to the industry through expanding knowledge and volunteer leadership and have personally advanced the field of packaging. A Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame commission evaluates nominations and chooses the coming year's class. The commission is made up of a cross-section of industry professionals, including suppliers, journalists, and end users.

Nominations are simple and quick. Just visit www.pmmi.org/hall-of-fame, and be prepared to respond to how your nominee has done one or all of the following:

Advanced the science, technology and practice of packaging or processing

Expanded packaging or processing knowledge and understanding beyond the industry

Been a remarkable volunteer leader in the packaging and processing community

After July 1, a committee of prominent industry leaders will carefully weigh submissions and select the 2022 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Induction Class, to be honored on October 24 at PACK EXPO International.



