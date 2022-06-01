The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is enthusiastic to announce Drs. Kaitlyn Compart, Amilton de Mello, and Benjamin Bohrer as the 2022 AMSA Achievement Award recipients. Compart, de Mello, and Bohrer are being honored during the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) awards presentation on June 14, 2022, co-hosted by Iowa State University, Kemin Food Technologies, the National Pork Board, and Hormel Foods Corporation

"This year's Achievement award had an excellent pool of candidates. The awardees are highly deserving professionals who have demonstrated great innovation and leadership, resulting in a successful track record," said Dr. Mahesh Nair, committee chair from Colorado State University. "We look forward to their outstanding contributions to the meat industry in years to come."

The Achievement Award was established in 1992 and is designed to recognize and foster young professional AMSA members who have demonstrated significant skills and contributions to the animal products industry and is sponsored by Burke Corporation.

"The practical application of basic science to industry challenges has been a passion of mine and I am fortunate that I am able to apply my experiences in meat science and food safety to real-time solutions every day," commented Dr. Kaitlyn Compart, director of scientific affairs at Smithfield Foods, Inc.

"Excellence comes from striving, maintaining high standards, and paying attention to the smallest details," said Dr. Amilton de Mello, associate professor of meat science and food safety at the University of Nevada – Reno. "I always try to go far beyond the call of duty in everything and in every way. I am thankful to my family, mentors, students, and collaborators. I couldn’t have achieved this without them.”

Dr. Benjamin Bohrer, assistant professor of meat science and muscle biology at The Ohio State University, remarked, "I have a picture hanging in my office that says, 'appreciate the journey, not the destination.' I am extremely lucky to have been surrounded by tremendous people in my graduate and professional career which has made the journey incredibly enjoyable and rewarding."

Source: AMSA