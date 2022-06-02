The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) today announced Kaitlyn Compart, director of scientific affairs for Smithfield Foods, Inc., is a recipient of its 2022 Achievement Award. The annual awards program recognizes young professional members who have demonstrated significant contributions to the industry.

"The practical application of basic science to industry challenges has been a passion of mine and I am fortunate that I am able to apply my experiences in meat science and food safety to real-time solutions every day," said Dr. Compart.

“We’re deeply proud of Kaitlyn’s recognition and of her contributions to our industry, which are furthering Smithfield’s commitments to innovation and continuous improvement,” said Sean Holmer, senior director of research and development for Smithfield.

Winners will be honored during the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) awards presentation on June 14.

Source: Smithfield Foods