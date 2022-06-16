Midan Marketing, along with the American Meat Science Association, is pleased to announce the establishment of the Patrick Fleming Mentor Recognition Fund, recognizing Fleming’s accomplishments as a lifelong champion of pork quality and improving the pork eating experience. Throughout his long career in the meat industry, as well as his current position as brand specialist at Midan Marketing, Fleming has been instrumental in guiding business sales and strategy across the pork industry.

Fleming’s career accomplishments have included supporting the initiation of a national meat case survey and establishing the Uniform Retail Meat Identity Standards (URMIS) to improve consumers’ perceptions of pork by introducing nomenclature more familiar to meat consumers. He has also worked to provide valuable feedback to pork producers by establishing incremental pork quality standards. Fleming’s interest in the meat industry began at a young age while helping his dad, a retail meat cutter. He has held a number of key positions in the industry, including area business manager at Johnsonville, Western regional sales manager at Laura’s Lean Beef and director of retail marketing at National Pork Board.

“Patrick has dedicated his entire career to championing the cause of pork producers across the U.S., and his legacy will be felt for years to come,” said Michael Uetz, co-principal of Midan Marketing. “He has an exceptional knowledge of the pork industry and a vision that continually challenges the status quo. We are honored to have him on our team at Midan, and I consider it a privilege to have worked with him over the years.”

The Patrick Fleming Mentor Recognition Fund will establish a $25,000 scholarship endowment to support meat science graduate students pursuing careers related to improving pork quality and the pork eating experience. Generous donations from across the meat industry showcase the impact Fleming has made in mentoring colleagues throughout his career.

Source: Midan Marketing, AMSA