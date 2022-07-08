Foodservice giant Sysco Corp. has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Tyson Foods, JBS USA, Cargill and National Beef Packing have been coordinating to fix the price of beef.

The suit alleges that since at least 2015, the companies have been fixing the price of beef by curbing the number of slaughtered cattle.

The lawsuit was filed in Texas last month.

The Associated Press first reported on the Sysco lawsuit. The allegations are similar to ones filed in previous lawsuits brought by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers.

Similar price-fixing litigation is pending in the pork and chicken processing businesses.