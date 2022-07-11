Greater Omaha Express, the affiliated trucking company of beef supplier Greater Omaha Packing Company, is set to acquire Universe Trucking Co., an Omaha-based business specializing in refrigerated shipping for meat businesses.

The acquisition, set to be finalized July 15, 2022, will bring into the Greater Omaha Express family a group of truckers known in the industry for their safe driving and decades of experience. It will also help Greater Omaha Express grow its fleet size by 20% to better serve its retail and foodservice customers across the U.S.

“Universe Trucking Co. was a great opportunity because, like Greater Omaha Express, their values of integrity and excellence are clearly demonstrated in their quality of service,” said Greater Omaha Packing CEO Henry Davis. “As we look to provide the highest quality beef, take care of our employees and support our customers, we are excited for the future.”

Greater Omaha Express was established in 2006 to transport finished beef for Greater Omaha Packing Co. In the last eight years, its fleet has quadrupled to more than 100 tractors and 200 refrigerated trailers. The business has one of the best compliance, safety and accountability (CSA) scores in the industry, and on average, Greater Omaha Express vehicles are less than two years old.

The acquisition of Universe Trucking Co. accentuates the legacy of Greater Omaha Express. Founded in 1971 by Bub Johnson, Universe Trucking Co. has been led by Bob and Denise Johnson and their four sons. It brings a legacy of long-tenured employees, low turnover rates and a strong safety rating to Greater Omaha Express.

“At Greater Omaha Express, we strive to provide the highest quality of customer service through honesty and integrity," said Brenton Falgione, Greater Omaha Express president. “We consider our drivers to be like family, and we strive to maintain strong relationships with our clients and drivers. As we acquire Universe Trucking Co., we look forward to continuing that legacy.”

Source: Greater Omaha Express