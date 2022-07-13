Condado Tacos, a restaurant specializing in unique tacos in a colorful, artistic, and energetic atmosphere, has opened three new restaurants in three consecutive weeks to reach 35 company-owned and operated locations in total, encompassing 13 markets and seven states. With four more new restaurant openings this year, all in the 4th quarter, and an estimated 12 to 15 to open in 2023, Condado Tacos continues to grow at a record pace.

"I couldn't be more proud of our restaurant teams in opening 3 new restaurants in consecutive weeks and making it all appear so seamless," said Chris Artinian, president & CEO of Condado Tacos. "Condado has always encouraged our people to Come As You Are and to be yourself. It's exciting to see this culture we've built now becoming the backbone of our company, especially with so much growth ahead of us."

The three new locations include:

Boardman (Youngstown), OH, 1051 Boardman Poland Rd., on June 23rd

Anderson Township, OH (Cincinnati, its 4th restaurant in metro Cincinnati), 7877 Beechmont Avenue, on June 30th

Perrysburg, OH (Toledo, our 2nd in metro Toledo), 10584 Freemont Pike, on July 7th

Condado Tacos plans to open another 12-15 new restaurants in 2023. The four remaining new restaurant openings in 2022 include:

Cranberry Township, PA (its 4th in Pittsburgh metro) at 20430 Route 19, on October 20th

Canton, OH in Belden Village Mall, on October 27th

Eastside, downtown Pittsburgh, PA (our 5th in Pittsburgh metro) at 6210 Penn Ave., on November 3rd

Kalamazoo, Michigan (The Corner at Drake,1750 South Drake Rd.) on November 17th

Condado Tacos offers GMO-free tacos, dips and margaritas, and specialty tequilas. In addition, original mural art is found in each Condado location, all hand-painted by local artists with a specific theme that conveys the story of the area/region. BYO Tacos start at $3.95 with guest-favorite suggested tacos being the Blue Dream and Lucy’s Fire. There is also a wide selection of seasonal and crafted margaritas, as well as over 100 tequila options to choose from.