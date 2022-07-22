The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is hosting a webinar to provide information regarding a proposed rule that aims to protect American poultry growers from abuses and enhance the competitiveness of U.S. livestock and poultry markets.

A proposed rule titled Transparency in Poultry Grower Contracting and Tournaments was published in the Federal Register on June 8, 2022, and is available for public comment. Comments must be submitted through regulations.gov by August 08, 2022. During the webinar, we will discuss the proposed rule and address questions submitted in advance.

To submit questions:

Questions may be submitted through July 22, 2022, via email to PoultryQuestions@usda.gov or via telephone at 202-720-7051. Any contact information provided will be part of the public record.

Webinar date/time:

The webinar will not be live. USDA will announce when the webinar is posted, and the information will be posted here.

About the proposed rule:

This rule proposes to require that live poultry dealers, including integrators, disclose key information to poultry growers regarding the financial returns the grower can expect from their business relationship with the dealer and information about inputs they receive, including a comparison of inputs received by other growers in the same tournament.

Source: USDA