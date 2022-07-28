Bee Valve offers its line of 316 SS couplers and adapters with an additional size, 2-1/2", all with special pricing, making 316 SS competitive with 304 SS couplers/adapters.

All Bee Valve couplers and adapters are interchangeable with other couplers and adapters manufactured to MIL-spec. Bee Valve offers the 316 SS couplers/adapters in eight different configurations and in sizes from ½" to 4".

For more information on the 316 SS Couplers & Adapters, click here.

Click here to view Bee Valve's complete product line.