Bee Valve offers a multi-purpose gauge line. These gauges are designed for use with gas, oil, water, and any other medium not corrosive to brass or bronze. Also available is a gauge line specifically designed for agricultural anhydrous ammonia applications.

Gauge options available include single and dual scale, bottom and back mount, dry filled or glycerin filled, pressures up to 5,000 PSI. A vacuum gauge model is also available. Face sizes range from 1.5" to 4".

For more information visit https://www.beevalve.com/category-s/1834.htm