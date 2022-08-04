Prospection Solutions recently released inspection technology for nuggets and patties.

The technology improves product quality and uniformity and can identify low-density material down to 1.5 mm. It inspects top/bottom simultaneously, and has an integrated reject system. It also features real-time process improvement, IP69 washdown, a 40" wire belt, and is 4 feet long, with a small footprint.

“The Nugget/Patty Inspection System is unprecedented in the industry for inspecting nuggets and patties,” said Jeff Youngs, president and CEO of Prospection Solutions. "It will provide a safer and higher quality product with less labor. Inspects product for foreign material, size, shape, and quality. Reduces risk, complaints, and possible recalls. This is the technology the industry has been asking for.”

Source: Prospection Solutions



