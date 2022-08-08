Volpi Foods, the St. Louis-based, family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, has announced a new Salame Beer Flight. The Salame Beer Flight offers a pairing of Volpi’s signature savory salame infused with three popular styles of craft beer to create the IPA Beer Salame, Lager Beer Salame, and Stout Beer Salame. Each flight features 3-oz. of each beer-infused varietal. The new Salame Beer Flight will launch exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Markets locations across the country in mid-August.

“Craft beer has been on the rise in popularity for well over a decade, particularly amongst millennial consumers. That popularity inspired us to explore something new and special to resonate with Sprouts’ shoppers,” says Deanna Depke, fourth generation marketing manager of Volpi Foods. “The culture around craft beer is experimental and creative, so we teamed up with a local, St. Louis-based, craft brewery to infuse our classic salame and create a Beer Salame Flight that’s the first of its kind.”

The IPA Beer Salame features the fruity, citrusy flavors of the hop-forward beer. The Lager Beer Salame has a clean, crisp taste, and the Stout Beer Salame features the deep roasted flavors signature to the dark, smooth, and slightly sweet beer that complements the richness of the salame.

Volpi’s Salame Beer Flight joins Volpi’s wine-infused salame line, which includes Chianti Salame, Pinot Grigio Salame, and Rosé Salame. Volpi proudly sources exclusively from local partner farms that abide by its Raised Responsibly promise to put animal welfare first and allow for free, natural movement, no gestation crates, and no growth hormones.

Volpi’s Salame Beer Flight will be released exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Markets locations throughout the country in mid-August. Follow Volpi Foods on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to stay up to date with new products, recipes, and more, or visit its website here.

Source: Volpi Foods