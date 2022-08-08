Stellar has received an Excellence in Construction Award from the Florida First Coast Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

Stellar received the program's highest recognition, an Eagle Award, for its design and construction of a state-of-the-art organic chicken harvesting facility for Bell & Evans.

The 411,500-square-foot plant is in Fredericksburg, Pa., near the Bell & Evans hatchery and award-winning packaging, storage and processing facility, both of which were also built by Stellar. The firm's multimillion-dollar project scope included architectural design, construction, process utilities, refrigeration and thermal services.

The new harvesting facility is the largest project Stellar has completed for Bell & Evans to date.