Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced today its newest location in Melville, NY, which will open for business on August 15.

The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant will be located at 881 Walt Whitman Road, in a 10,684-square-foot restaurant. The new space will feature a main dining room, a bar with ample seating, and a variety of high tops as well as three private dining rooms that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings, and more.

With over 150 restaurants, Ruth’s Chris has been in business for more than 57 years. As part of the pre-opening celebration, for the newest location in Melville, Ruth’s Chris will host a special dinner with community leaders, business owners, and Ruth’s Chris executives to raise money for Long Island’s Island Harvest Food Bank.

“We’ve had the pleasure to serve the Long Island community for many years, and are fortunate to make available our one-of-a-kind experience to even more guests in the area,” said William Nicholson, general manager for Ruth’s Chris in Melville. “Ruth’s Chris offers its guests an exclusive dining experience—whether they’re celebrating a special occasion or enjoying an intimate dinner—no matter the size, we look forward to welcoming guests into our restaurant and showcasing the same top-notch service they’re accustomed to from the brand.”

“The Melville location will be our third in the area, representing an exciting expansion in the region that further entrenches us throughout Long Island’s fine dining scene,” said Cheryl Henry, president and chief executive officer of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. “We look forward to welcoming new guests, as well as those who are already familiar with and passionate about our brand.”

The company’s broiling method and seasoning techniques ensure each cut of USDA Prime beef arrives cooked to perfection and sizzling on a 500-degree plate – just the way Ruth’s Chris founder Ruth Fertel liked it. Representing the highest-quality beef, the cuts are well-marbled and hand-selected for thickness and tenderness.

While Ruth’s Chris’ USDA Prime steaks and their signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails, and wines.

Ruth’s Chris will also offer its Sizzle, Swizzle, Swirl Happy Hour at the Melville location with food and full-size appetizers from 4 to 6 p.m. every Sunday through Friday.

For more information and hours of operation, visit RuthsChris.com/restaurant-locations/melville/ or call (631) 371-3545.

Source: Ruth's Chris Steak House



