The Association Partner Program returns to PACK EXPO International 2022 (Oct. 23–26; McCormick Place, Chicago), where the entire packaging and processing industry will gather to see the latest innovations, network, learn from experts, and experience machinery in action.

The PACK EXPO Association Partner Program connects attendees to leading associations from all segments of the packaging and processing industry. This year’s program is the largest in PACK EXPO history, and offers an unparalleled breadth and depth of industry knowledge to attendees.

Associations in the 2022 PACK EXPO International Association Partner Program include:

AIM, Inc.

AIMCAL

Asociacion Mexicana de Envase y Embalaje

ASD Turkish Packaging Manufacturers Association

Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP)

ABRE – Brazilian Packaging Association

CANAINCA

Chicagoland Food & Beverage Network

Composite Can and Tube Institute (CCTI)

Digital Twin Consortium

Foil & Specialty Effects Association

F4SS – Foundation for Supply Solutions

FTA (Flexographic Technical Association)

In-Mold Decorating Association

Instituto Argentino del Envase

International Society of Beverage Technologists

ISTA - International Safe Transit Association

Midwest Food Products Association

National Confectioner's Association (NCA)

OPC Foundation

PLCopen

Reusable Packaging Association (RPA)

SNAC International

The Anuga FoodTec Family

The Australian Packaging and Processing Machinery Association

The Paper and Packaging Board

The Tube Council

UCIMA – Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association

U.S. Department of Commerce (D.O.C.)

World Packaging Organization (WPO)

As part of the PACK EXPO Industry Meets Program, 11 Association Partner Plus participants will hold ancillary events and meetings in conjunction with PACK EXPO International, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. These combined events allow a more robust and comprehensive offering to the full supply chain, bringing the entire industry together in Chicago. More information about the Industry Meets Program and ancillary events and meetings that will take place in conjunction with PACK EXPO International are available at packexpointernational.com.

Associations in the 2022 PACK EXPO International Partner Plus Program include:

3-A Sanitary Standards, Inc.

Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association (AIPIA)

Cold Pressure Council (CPC)

Contract Packaging Association (CPA)

Flexible Packaging Association (FPA)

Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)

International Bottled Water Association (IWBA)

MHI Automation Industry Groups

National Fluid Power Association (NFPA)

OMAC – The Organization for Machine Automation and Control

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR)

The Association Partner Pavilion will be located within the North Hall, providing one central location for attendees to access these significant resources, insights, and expertise. For more information on these partners and to register for ancillary events and meetings that will be hosted in conjunction with PACK EXPO International, click here.

The new Industry Speaks Stage will feature expert sessions presented by PACK EXPO Partner Associations addressing the latest hot button topics and industry trends across multiple industry verticals.

“We are thrilled with the positive response to the Association Partner Program and newly launched Industry Meets Program at PACK EXPO International.” says Laura Thompson, vice president of trade shows, PMMI. “PACK EXPO International is making a triumphant return to Chicago after four years away, and it is only possible with the strong support of these prestigious associations.”

In addition to the Association Partner Program, PMMI has also partnered with International Industry Associations from across the globe to host international pavilions at PACK EXPO International 2022. International Pavilion Organizer Partner Associations include:

CCPIT - China Council for the Promotion of International Trade

CFPMA - China Food and Packaging Machinery Industry Association

Confederation of the Danish Industry

Fundacion Argentina para la Promocion de Inversiones y Comercio Internacional

INP – Brazilian Plastic Institute/Think Plastic Brazil

Italian Trade Agency

Korean Packaging Machinery Association

Mouvement Des Enterprises De France International

Switzerland Global Enterprise

UCIMA – Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association

VDMA – Food Processing and Packaging Machinery Association

The entire packaging and processing industry will gather this October at PACK EXPO International to experience innovations, connect with colleagues, hear from experts, see machinery in action, and find the right solutions. Attendees will experience 2,000+ exhibitors displaying solutions for over 40 vertical industry markets, over 1.2 million net square feet of exhibit space, and 100+ free educational sessions right on the show floor.

Source: PACK EXPO