Interstate Cold Storage (ICS) has announced the release of a new industry report that offers a firsthand account of the pandemic’s impact from the perspective of a frozen warehousing company.

“Impacts of the Pandemic from a 3PL Cold Storage Company’s Vantage Point,” written by Interstate Cold Storage National Sales Manager Charles Betts, describes the pandemic’s effects on cold storage availability, driver and labor shortages, and safety protocols. Betts also provides a forecast predicting the ongoing impact the cold storage industry can expect in the remainder of 2022 and into the future.

According to the report, manufacturing companies are producing frozen products at pre-pandemic levels as cold storage availability has reduced, which could cause the market to further tighten. There are also challenges due to a lack of available drivers, in addition to a shortage of manufacturing and warehousing labor personnel. This has led to increased prices for temporary solutions.

The industry report is broken down into three categories: exploring economic conditions, labor shortages, and safety changes in the 3PL cold storage industry.

Click here to download the report.

Source: Interstate Cold Storage