U.S. beef exports again topped $1 billion in July and posted the fifth-largest volume on record, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Pork exports remained below last year’s pace but continued to gain strength in Colombia and the Caribbean and stayed above year-ago for Mexico, the leading destination for U.S. pork.

July beef exports totaled 126,567 metric tons (mt), up 3% year-over-year. Export value increased 7% to $1.006 billion, topping the $1 billon mark for the sixth time this year. For the first seven months of 2022, beef exports increased 6% from a year ago to 870,471 mt, valued at $7.2 billion (up 29%).

“Global demand for U.S. beef continues to be amazingly resilient, especially at the retail level,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “Exports have also benefited from a partial rebound in the foodservice sector but this recovery is far from complete. Many markets are still gradually easing COVID restrictions, so we definitely see opportunities for further growth as restaurant traffic returns. Headwinds remain formidable, however, including further devaluation of key trading partner currencies.”

U.S. pork exports reached 208,095 mt in July, down 6% from a year ago, valued at $625 million (down 5%). Through July, exports were 17% below last year at just under 1.5 million mt, valued at $4.24 billion (down 15%).

“July pork exports were below last year but the good news is that the per-unit price of U.S. pork is trending higher in the international marketplace, even while our major competitors’ prices remain below year-ago levels,” Halstrom said. “Export value per head in July reached $67.10, nearly even with year-ago and the highest since last July. We are also encouraged by the recent trendlines for pork variety meat exports, especially to China and Mexico.”

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation