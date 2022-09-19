Tyson Foods is donating 50,000 masks and PPE to help the Marshall Islands contend with a COVID-19 outbreak. The country’s president recently issued a health disaster proclamation due to the number of positive cases.

“I would like to thank Tyson Foods once again for this generous contribution,” said Eldon Alik, Republic of the Marshall Islands consul general. “Tyson Foods have always been a great friend and supporter of the Marshallese people, not only in Arkansas but also in the islands. As it was during the pandemic in Arkansas, Tyson Foods is again stepping up to fill a need. Thank you!”

“We’re proud to support The Marshall Islands and help them stay safe,” said Hector Gonzalez, head of labor and team member relations. “Northwest Arkansas is home to one of the largest Marshallese populations in the continental U.S. and the Marshall Islanders are vital members of the Tyson team and our community.”

This donation is the latest example of how Tyson Foods supports the Marshallese community. Counsel Alik has participated in several plant tours and joined Marshallese Ambassador to the United States Gerald Zackios for a vaccination event at a Tyson plant in Rogers, Arkansas.

Tyson representatives participated in the Marshallese COVID-19 task force when it was established in March of 2020 and continue to explore ways the task force can be a valuable asset to the Marshallese community moving forward.

The company also recently awarded the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese a $25,000 community grant to fund programming that supports the Marshallese community in Arkansas. ACOM is a nonprofit organization based in Springdale that focuses on enriching the quality of life of Marshallese people through education, leadership, health, culture, and commitment.

Source: Tyson Foods