The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the award of $11,746,992, in grants to support worker and employer education to make workplaces around the nation safer and healthier.
Administered by the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Susan Harwood Training Grant Program is making grants to 90 nonprofit organizations in fiscal year 2022 for education and training on hazard recognition and injury prevention, workers’ rights, and employers’ legal responsibilities to provide safe and healthful workplaces.
Named for late Susan Harwood, former director of OSHA’s Office of Risk Assessment, the grants are awarded in the Targeted Topic Training, Training and Educational Materials Development, and Capacity Building categories. During her 17 years with OSHA, Dr. Harwood helped develop federal standards to protect workers from bloodborne pathogens, cotton dust, benzene, formaldehyde, asbestos and lead in construction.
OSHA grants are awarded to non-profit organizations, including community and faith-based groups, employer associations, labor unions, joint labor-management associations, Native American tribes, and local and state-sponsored colleges and universities. Target trainees include small-business employers and underserved vulnerable workers in high-hazard industries.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s workers by setting and enforcing standards and providing training, education and assistance. Learn more about OSHA.
A list of fiscal year 2022 Susan Harwood Training Grant Program awards follows this release.
|
Targeted Topic Training Grants Recipients
|
City
|
State
|
Amount
|
South Arkansas Community College
|
El Dorado
|
AR
|
$100,085
|
Asian Health Services
|
Oakland
|
CA
|
$64,000
|
Asian Immigrant Women Advocates
|
Oakland
|
CA
|
$55,000
|
Community Services & Employment Training Inc.
|
Visalia
|
CA
|
$160,000
|
National Day Laborer Organizing Network
|
Pasadena
|
CA
|
$160,000
|
Port of San Diego Ship Repair Assoc.
|
National City
|
CA
|
$145,460
|
University of California, Berkeley
|
Berkeley
|
CA
|
$160,000
|
University of California, San Diego
|
La Jolla
|
CA
|
$159,925
|
American Road & Transportation Builders Assoc.
|
Washington
|
DC
|
$160,000
|
Association of Farmworker Opportunity Program
|
Washington
|
DC
|
$160,000
|
Farmworker Justice
|
Washington
|
DC
|
$160,000
|
Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries
|
Washington
|
DC
|
$160,000
|
Florida International University
|
Miami
|
FL
|
$160,000
|
Georgia Southern University Research & Service Foundation
|
Statesboro
|
GA
|
$152,000
|
Building Industry Association of Hawaii
|
Waipahu
|
HI
|
$125,190
|
Iowa State University of Science & Technology
|
Ames
|
IA
|
$84,628
|
Latino Worker Safety Center
|
Hillside
|
IL
|
$160,000
|
Northern Illinois University
|
DeKalb
|
IL
|
$158,931
|
LeadingAge Kansas Foundation
|
Topeka
|
KS
|
$141,519
|
Brazilian Worker Center Inc.
|
Allston
|
MA
|
$152,800
|
CASA Inc.
|
Hyattsville
|
MD
|
$160,000
|
IUPAT Finishing Trades Institute
|
Hanover
|
MD
|
$160,000
|
University of Southern Maine
|
Portland
|
ME
|
$160,000
|
Wayne State University
|
Detroit
|
MI
|
$157,319
|
Western North Carolina Workers’ Center
|
Hendersonville
|
NC
|
$100,505
|
Nebraska Appleseed Center for Law in the Public Interest
|
Lincoln
|
NE
|
$85,000
|
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
|
Lincoln
|
NE
|
$154,568
|
Tree Care Industry Association Inc.
|
Manchester
|
NH
|
$139,582
|
Applied Labor Employment Studies Institute
|
Morristown
|
NJ
|
$160,000
|
Education & Training Institute Inc.
|
New Brunswick
|
NJ
|
$160,000
|
New Jersey State AFL-CIO, CSA Inc.
|
Trenton
|
NJ
|
$160,000
|
Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences
|
Newark
|
NJ
|
$160,000
|
New Mexico Caregivers Coalition
|
Bernalillo
|
NM
|
$107,435
|
Alliance for Manufacturing & Technology
|
Binghamton
|
NY
|
$120,000
|
Laborers' Local 17 Training & Educational Fund
|
Newburgh
|
NY
|
$91,142
|
Make Myself Aid for Humanity Inc.
|
Nanuet
|
NY
|
$124,880
|
Mohawk Valley Community College
|
Utica
|
NY
|
$49,104
|
Western New York Council on Occupational Safety & Health
|
Buffalo
|
NY
|
$127,454
|
Oklahoma State University
|
Stillwater
|
OK
|
$160,000
|
Manufacturers’ Assoc.
|
York
|
PA
|
$156,415
|
Philadelphia Area Project on Occupational Safety & Health
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
$153,257
|
National Association of Tower Erectors
|
Watertown
|
SD
|
$160,000
|
El Paso County Community College
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
$160,000
|
Organization of Hispanic Contractors
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
$160,000
|
South Texas College
|
McAllen
|
TX
|
$159,863
|
Texas State University
|
San Marcos
|
TX
|
$154,000
|
University of Houston-Clear Lake
|
Houston
|
TX
|
$159,963
|
University of Texas at Arlington
|
Arlington
|
TX
|
$160,000
|
University of Texas at El Paso
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
$160,000
|
University of Texas at San Antonio
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
$120,646
|
University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
|
Galveston
|
TX
|
$107,968
|
Workers Defense Project
|
Austin
|
TX
|
$160,000
|
American Traffic Safety Services Assoc.
|
Fredericksburg
|
VA
|
$158,829
|
Associated General Contractors of America
|
Arlington
|
VA
|
$159,494
|
Boat People SOS Inc.
|
Falls Church
|
VA
|
$160,000
|
Legal Aid Justice Center
|
Charlottesville
|
VA
|
$160,000
|
Timber Products Manufacturers Inc.
|
Spokane
|
WA
|
$135,000
|
Washington On-Site Sewage Assoc.
|
Puyallup
|
WA
|
$149,239
|
West Virginia University Research Corp.
|
Morgantown
|
WV
|
$160,000
|
Training & Educational Materials Development Grants
|
City
|
State
|
Amount
|
BPSOS Center for Community Advancement Inc.
|
Westminster
|
CA
|
$75,000
|
Foundation for Chemistry Research and Initiatives
|
Washington
|
DC
|
$75,000
|
University of Florida
|
Gainesville
|
FL
|
$75,000
|
Southern Illinois University
|
Carbondale
|
IL
|
$75,000
|
Mississippi State University
|
Mississippi State
|
MS
|
$74,679
|
University of Southern Mississippi
|
Hattiesburg
|
MS
|
$67,715
|
East Carolina University
|
Greenville
|
NC
|
$75,000
|
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
$75,000
|
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
|
Socorro
|
NM
|
$75,000
|
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
|
Rapid City
|
SD
|
$41,309
|
Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station
|
College Station
|
TX
|
$75,000
|
Texas A&M University
|
College Station
|
TX
|
$74,760
|
Marshall University Research Corp.
|
Huntington
|
WV
|
$74,999
|
Capacity Building Developmental & Pilots Grants
|
City
|
State
|
Amount
|
Georgetown University
|
Washington
|
DC
|
$79,967
|
Sustainable Workplace Alliance
|
Lake Wales
|
FL
|
$167,000
|
AgriSafe Network Inc.
|
Peosta
|
IA
|
$180,000
|
Western Iowa Tech Community College
|
Sioux City
|
IA
|
$180,000
|
National Council for Occupational Safety and Health
|
Somerville
|
MA
|
$179,996
|
Melwood Horticultural Training Center Inc.
|
Upper Marlboro
|
MD
|
$139,501
|
Arriba Las Vegas Worker Center
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
$150,000
|
Kent State University
|
Kent
|
OH
|
$74,193
|
Millersville University of Pennsylvania
|
Millersville
|
PA
|
$179,743
|
Capacity Building Follow-on Grants
|
City
|
State
|
Amount
|
University of Alabama
|
Tuscaloosa
|
AL
|
$160,256
|
Kern County Builders Exchange
|
Bakersfield
|
CA
|
$130,488
|
Shasta Builders Exchange
|
Redding
|
CA
|
$128,260
|
William Rainey Harper College
|
Palatine
|
IL
|
$131,219
|
Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health
|
Dorchester
|
MA
|
$80,375
|
University of Cincinnati
|
Cincinnati
|
OH
|
$131,220
|
Agricenter International Inc.
|
Memphis
|
TN
|
$115,242
|
Texas A&M University-Kingsville
|
Kingsville
|
TX
|
$89,069
|
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University
|
Blacksburg
|
VA
|
$145,800
|
Total
|
|
|
$11,746,992
