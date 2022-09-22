The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the award of $11,746,992, in grants to support worker and employer education to make workplaces around the nation safer and healthier.

Administered by the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Susan Harwood Training Grant Program is making grants to 90 nonprofit organizations in fiscal year 2022 for education and training on hazard recognition and injury prevention, workers’ rights, and employers’ legal responsibilities to provide safe and healthful workplaces.

Named for late Susan Harwood, former director of OSHA’s Office of Risk Assessment, the grants are awarded in the Targeted Topic Training, Training and Educational Materials Development, and Capacity Building categories. During her 17 years with OSHA, Dr. Harwood helped develop federal standards to protect workers from bloodborne pathogens, cotton dust, benzene, formaldehyde, asbestos and lead in construction.

OSHA grants are awarded to non-profit organizations, including community and faith-based groups, employer associations, labor unions, joint labor-management associations, Native American tribes, and local and state-sponsored colleges and universities. Target trainees include small-business employers and underserved vulnerable workers in high-hazard industries.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s workers by setting and enforcing standards and providing training, education and assistance. Learn more about OSHA.

A list of fiscal year 2022 Susan Harwood Training Grant Program awards follows this release.



