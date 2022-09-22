The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the award of $11,746,992, in grants to support worker and employer education to make workplaces around the nation safer and healthier.

Administered by the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Susan Harwood Training Grant Program is making grants to 90 nonprofit organizations in fiscal year 2022 for education and training on hazard recognition and injury prevention, workers’ rights,  and employers’ legal responsibilities to provide safe and healthful workplaces.

Named for late Susan Harwood, former director of OSHA’s Office of Risk Assessment, the grants are awarded in the Targeted Topic Training, Training and Educational Materials Development, and Capacity Building categories. During her 17 years with OSHA, Dr. Harwood helped develop federal standards to protect workers from bloodborne pathogens, cotton dust, benzene, formaldehyde, asbestos and lead in construction.

OSHA grants are awarded to non-profit organizations, including community and faith-based groups, employer associations, labor unions, joint labor-management associations, Native American tribes, and local and state-sponsored colleges and universities. Target trainees include small-business employers and underserved vulnerable workers in high-hazard industries. 

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s workers by setting and enforcing standards and providing training, education and assistance. Learn more about OSHA.

A list of fiscal year 2022 Susan Harwood Training Grant Program awards follows this release.


Targeted Topic Training Grants Recipients

City

State

Amount

South Arkansas Community College

El Dorado

AR

$100,085

Asian Health Services

Oakland

CA

$64,000

Asian Immigrant Women Advocates

Oakland

CA

$55,000

Community Services & Employment Training Inc.

Visalia

CA

$160,000

National Day Laborer Organizing Network

Pasadena

CA

$160,000

Port of San Diego Ship Repair Assoc.

National City

CA

$145,460

University of California, Berkeley

Berkeley

CA

$160,000

University of California, San Diego

La Jolla

CA

$159,925

American Road & Transportation Builders Assoc.

Washington

DC

$160,000

Association of Farmworker Opportunity Program

Washington

DC

$160,000

Farmworker Justice

Washington

DC

$160,000

Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries

Washington

DC

$160,000

Florida International University

Miami

FL

$160,000

Georgia Southern University Research & Service Foundation

Statesboro

GA

$152,000

Building Industry Association of Hawaii

Waipahu

HI

$125,190

Iowa State University of Science & Technology

Ames

IA

$84,628

Latino Worker Safety Center

Hillside

IL

$160,000

Northern Illinois University

DeKalb

IL

$158,931

LeadingAge Kansas Foundation

Topeka

KS

$141,519

Brazilian Worker Center Inc.

Allston

MA

$152,800

CASA Inc.

Hyattsville

MD

$160,000

IUPAT Finishing Trades Institute

Hanover

MD

$160,000

University of Southern Maine

Portland

ME

$160,000

Wayne State University

Detroit

MI

$157,319

Western North Carolina Workers’ Center

Hendersonville

NC

$100,505

Nebraska Appleseed Center for Law in the Public Interest

Lincoln

NE

$85,000

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Lincoln

NE

$154,568

Tree Care Industry Association Inc.

Manchester

NH

$139,582

Applied Labor Employment Studies Institute

Morristown

NJ

$160,000

Education & Training Institute Inc.

New Brunswick

NJ

$160,000

New Jersey State AFL-CIO, CSA Inc.

Trenton

NJ

$160,000

Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences

Newark

NJ

$160,000

New Mexico Caregivers Coalition

Bernalillo

NM

$107,435

Alliance for Manufacturing & Technology

Binghamton

NY

$120,000

Laborers' Local 17 Training & Educational Fund

Newburgh

NY

$91,142

Make Myself Aid for Humanity Inc.

Nanuet

NY

$124,880

Mohawk Valley Community College

Utica

NY

$49,104

Western New York Council on Occupational Safety & Health

Buffalo

NY

$127,454

Oklahoma State University

Stillwater

OK

$160,000

Manufacturers’ Assoc.

York

PA

$156,415

Philadelphia Area Project on Occupational Safety & Health

Philadelphia

PA

$153,257

National Association of Tower Erectors

Watertown

SD

$160,000

El Paso County Community College

El Paso

TX

$160,000

Organization of Hispanic Contractors

Dallas

TX

$160,000

South Texas College

McAllen

TX

$159,863

Texas State University

San Marcos

TX

$154,000

University of Houston-Clear Lake

Houston

TX

$159,963

University of Texas at Arlington

Arlington

TX

$160,000

University of Texas at El Paso

El Paso

TX

$160,000

University of Texas at San Antonio

San Antonio

TX

$120,646

University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

Galveston

TX

$107,968

Workers Defense Project

Austin

TX

$160,000

American Traffic Safety Services Assoc.

Fredericksburg

VA

$158,829

Associated General Contractors of America

Arlington

VA

$159,494

Boat People SOS Inc.

Falls Church

VA

$160,000

Legal Aid Justice Center

Charlottesville

VA

$160,000

Timber Products Manufacturers Inc.

Spokane

WA

$135,000

Washington On-Site Sewage Assoc.

Puyallup

WA

$149,239

West Virginia University Research Corp.

Morgantown

WV

$160,000

Training & Educational Materials Development Grants

City 

State

Amount

BPSOS Center for Community Advancement Inc.

Westminster

CA

$75,000

Foundation for Chemistry Research and Initiatives

Washington

DC

$75,000

University of Florida

Gainesville

FL

$75,000

Southern Illinois University

Carbondale

IL

$75,000

Mississippi State University

Mississippi State

MS

$74,679

University of Southern Mississippi

Hattiesburg

MS

$67,715

East Carolina University

Greenville

NC

$75,000

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Charlotte

NC

$75,000

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

Socorro

NM

$75,000

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Rapid City

SD

$41,309

Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station

College Station

TX

$75,000

Texas A&M University

College Station

TX

$74,760

Marshall University Research Corp.

Huntington

WV

$74,999

Capacity Building Developmental & Pilots Grants

 City

State

Amount

Georgetown University

Washington

DC

$79,967

Sustainable Workplace Alliance

Lake Wales

FL

$167,000

AgriSafe Network Inc.

Peosta

IA

$180,000

Western Iowa Tech Community College

Sioux City

IA

$180,000

National Council for Occupational Safety and Health

Somerville

MA

$179,996

Melwood Horticultural Training Center Inc.

Upper Marlboro

MD

$139,501

Arriba Las Vegas Worker Center

Las Vegas

NV

$150,000

Kent State University

Kent

OH

$74,193

Millersville University of Pennsylvania

Millersville

PA

$179,743

Capacity Building Follow-on Grants

 City

State

Amount

University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa

AL

$160,256

Kern County Builders Exchange

Bakersfield

CA

$130,488

Shasta Builders Exchange

Redding

CA

$128,260

William Rainey Harper College

Palatine

IL

$131,219

Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health

Dorchester

MA

$80,375

University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati

OH

$131,220

Agricenter International Inc.

Memphis

TN

$115,242

Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Kingsville

TX

$89,069

Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University

Blacksburg

VA

$145,800

Total

 

 

$11,746,992