Leaders representing the U.S. red meat industry recently traveled to Japan to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the inaugural U.S. Meat Export Federation office, which opened in Tokyo in 1977.

The Japanese market's demand for red meat from the U.S. make it the leading international market for U.S. product, with shipments to Japan totaling more than $4 billion in 2021. Through July 2022, U.S. red meat exports to Japan stood at $2.4 billion.

The U.S.-Japan trade partnership is a key export relationship for the U.S. pork, beef and lamb industries, according to USMEF.

Source: USMEF