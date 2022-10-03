ROSS Controls (ROSS) expanded its Electrical Safety Solution offering with the new e L-O-X Electrical Isolation Device. The e L-O-X is especially useful in situations where a long distance exists between the main electrical disconnect and the machine causing extra downtime traveling back and forth when performing local Lockout/Tagout.

The e L-O-X includes a Stop button that can be used to send a Stop command to the machine. Once the machine has stopped and the disconnect switch (rotary on 30 to 100 A sizes) has been actuated and locked, isolation may be visually verified by use of the 3-phase voltage indicator and by using the Start button to test the machine to verify that it does not run. In addition to the 30-, 60-, and 100-Amp rotary disconnect switch options, the e L-O-X is also available with a flange type pull-down handle for 200 Amp systems.

ROSS designs and manufactures pneumatic valves, control systems, fluid power safety solutions, and poppet valve technology. ROSS provides standard products and customized ROSS/FLEX solutions for industrial machinery and automation applications.

Source: ROSS Controls