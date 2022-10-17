Paniolo Cattle Company, one of the largest local beef programs in the state of Hawaiʻi, committed to the Where Food Comes From CARE Certified sustainability program, known as BeefCARE for the beef industry, which verifies that they are utilizing best practices in caring for their cattle, the environment and the people and communities who support them.

"For 175 years Parker Ranch has focused on good stewardship of the land, livestock and the people of Parker Ranch and our community. We are grateful to have Where Food Comes From CARE Certified to help share that message with others," said Keoki Wood, livestock operations manager at Parker Ranch.

The Where Food Comes From CARE Certified suite includes standards for the beef, pork, poultry, dairy and aquaculture industries. All are intended to recognize producers who go above and beyond current industry standards when it comes to animal care, environmental stewardship and supporting their people and communities, while ensuring that traceability remains intact throughout the supply chain. The development of the BeefCARE standard is supported by a public comment period, a scientific expert committee with expertise in the beef industry, as well as a beef producer committee.

"Parker Ranch is no stranger to sustainable practices, and their history proves that, but by committing to a third-party verified program like BeefCARE, they are taking that extra step to prove to consumers that the claims they are making are authentic. BeefCARE allows them the ability to communicate their story to consumers in a verifiable way, and we are excited to have them on board," said Leann Saunders, president and chief operating officer of Where Food Comes From, Inc.

"For generations, Parker Ranch has operated with an appreciation of the connection between the cattle we tend to, the land we steward, and the communities we support. In recent decades, our practices have evolved to reflect the contemporary understanding of soil health, animal well-being, and environmental conservation. We are proud to be in the BeefCARE program, as it reflects and validates the high expectations and comprehensive set of responsibilities we have as Paniolo," said Jacob Tavares, livestock business operations manager at Parker Ranch.

Source: Paniolo Cattle Company