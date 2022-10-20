Albertsons Co. has voluntarily recalled ReadyMeals chicken salad quad and chicken salad sandwich club tray products prepared in-store at certain Albertsons and Safeway stores due to an undeclared allergen not listed on the ingredient statement. The products contain tree nuts (cashews), which are known allergens. The issue was discovered after a customer reported having an adverse reaction.

Consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivities to tree nuts (cashews) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The products were available for purchase at Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Co.'s customer service center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration